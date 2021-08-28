Webinar on issues facing animal husbandry sector

CHENNAI

28 August 2021 22:09 IST

BusinessLine and Godrej Agrovet will organise a webinar, ‘What ails India’s Animal Husbandry Sector?’, on Monday at 4 p.m.

The webinar will focus on what can be done to improve the productivity of this sector and also the challenges the stakeholders face. Experts who will speak in the webinar include R.S. Sodhi, managing director, GCMMF (Amul); Nadir Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Agrovet; B. Soundararajan, managing director, Suguna Holding; Ashish Modani, vice-president, Corporate Ratings, ICRA; and Sandeep Kumar Singh, CEO, Animal Feed Business and Godrej Maxximilk.

To register for the webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/GDJBLA2

Advertising

Advertising