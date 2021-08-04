Webinar on investment industry offers career guidance to young professionals

CHENNAI

It was jointly organised by BusinessLine and CFA Institute

A webinar, jointly organised by BusinessLine and the CFA Institute, on ‘Career Insights: Gaining an edge in the post-COVID Investment Industry ’ on August 1 saw several students and young professionals participate and interact with industry experts.

Vidhu Shekhar, Country Head – India, CFA Institute; Nisha Awasthi, Managing Director and Head of HR, BlackRock India; Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder & CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers; and Vaibhav Jain, Head, Strategic Partnerships & Sales, WealthDesk spoke as a part of the panel discussion moderated by Parvatha Vardhini C, BusinessLine’s Chief of Research Bureau.

The interaction answered several questions pertaining to qualifications and skill sets required to get a break in investment management, the impact of technology on the profession, the current opportunities and the future of the industry.

Ms. Awasthi said that as young professionals entering the industry, they should give themselves enough time and show commitment to go deeper and stronger in a particular field of business that leveraged their strength.

Stating that the focus should be on skill building, Mr. Mukherjea said that one needed to get out of the mindset of earning more and more degrees and professional qualifications to showcase expertise.

Mr. Shekhar said that investment management had become a lucrative career option for young professionals, as increasing income levels and booming markets were drawing more investors to financial assets. Mr. Jain highlighted the importance of risk management skills for those in the industry.