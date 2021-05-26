Webinar on hands-on learning in science on May 29

CHENNAI

26 May 2021 22:12 IST

A webinar on ‘Importance of Experiential & Hands-On Learning in Science’ will be held as part of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 on May 29 at 11 a.m.

The webinar series has been organised by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in association with The Hindu Group, and spotlights science, engineering and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, Director, Amrita Center for Wireless Networks & Applications ( AmritaWNA); Dr. D. John Thiruvadigal, Professor & Chairperson, School of Applied Sciences, College of Engineering & Technology, SRMIST; Dr. Sridhar Krishnaswami, Deputy Dean & Professor of Journalism & Mass Communication Faculty of Science & Humanities, SRMIST; and G. Jagadeesh Kanna, Founder & CEO, Vaayusatra Aerospace will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor (Reporting), The Hindu and will conclude with a Q&A session with the speakers.

To register for the free webinar, visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHE10