Webinar on emerging careers in law | ‘Strong foundation in general law essential for students who opt for specialisation’

‘Court and legal system are where the basics of law operate and students should start from there’

Law students, who want to practice in specialised areas, should first build a strong foundation in general law, experts opined.

At a webinar on emerging careers in law hosted by The Hindu jointly with Sai University on Wednesday, panelists said without getting to know the basic civil law, civil procedure or criminal procedure, it is not going to be easy to deal with specialisation. They further said court and legal system are where the basics of law operate and students should start from there.

Increasing number of regulatory bodies

They said the increasing number of regulatory bodies and specialisations have created a demand for lawyers in various fields like telecom and power.

K.V. Ramani, Founder and Chancellor of Sai University, said, “Law students at Sai University will have the privilege of interacting with students from School of Liberal Arts and School of Computing and Data Science as they can choose a minor from any school. At Sai University, law is a multi-disciplinary approach.”

Sai University offers Daksha fellowship to learn advanced skills in Technology Law and Policy and Disputes and Regulatory Practice. The university also offers specialisation courses in regulatory state, competition law, environmental regulations and corporate governance.

“Universities and colleges offer you a package of taking one major and two minors. It’s like retail shopping. Students should be allowed to pick subjects based on their interests,” Mr. Ramani said.

Bahram N. Vakil, Founder and Senior Partner of AZB & Partners, said the U.K. system offers a lot of specialised training. “Each firm puts a lot of time and effort in training their lawyers. In two years, one can do four rotations in corporate, banking, real estate and litigation,” he said.

“In college, we need to keep it broad and relevant by focusing on issues like inequality and divisiveness.”

Changing nature of public law practice

On the changing nature of public law practice, Sriram Panchu, Senior Advocate, Madras High Court, said, “The arbitration law has been amended to make things a little smoother. In the last few years, one can find the judges speaking strongly in favour of mediation, a different way of approaching disputes. India has made remarkable progress in mediation basically through the court-annexed mediation systems. I think the time has come for private and professional mediation.”

The panels also discussed how law graduates doing public service can add sensitivity to the work they are doing.

When asked about the women in law, Prabha Sridevan, former judge said, “When I became a lawyer, you either go into litigation or chamber practice conveyancing. But now, there are so many areas where advocacies and legal knowledge are useful. Women show great interest in environmental law, gender studies and gender advocacies. Times have changed and women are now practising with relatively greater ease than before.”