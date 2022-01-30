Webinar on education system on Feb. 2

Experts to discuss the challenges in making National Education Policy 2020 a reality in 2035

A webinar on ‘Vision 2035 – Overcoming Limitations and supporting change in the Indian Education Ecosystem’, presented by Blackboard andThe HinduEducationPlus, will be held on February 2 at 3 p.m.

The webinar will touch upon how technology can contribute to the success of the education system in India and the changes and challenges in making National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 a reality in 2035.

The session will also focus onEducation 4.0 and how technology can assist and aid while meeting the challenges experienced during the pandemic.

S.S. Mantha, former Chairman, AICTE, and Adjunct Prof. NIAS, Bengaluru, and Emeritus prof. VJTI (AI & Robotics); Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur; Philip Murray, Regional Vice-President, Asia, Blackboard; and Vivek Iyer, Vice-President Asia Pacific, Antology, will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Soma Basu, Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar, visit:https://bit.ly/BLTHEPor scan the QR Code given.