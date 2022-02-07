Webinar on cybersecurity on Tuesday

CHENNAI

07 February 2022 22:13 IST

The webinar will touch upon how important it is to educate employees, family and friends on cybersecurity

Fortinet & The Hindu are organising a webinar for Safer Internet Day on ‘Why Cybersecurity is Important for you’ on February 8 at 4 p.m.

The webinar will touch upon how important it is to educate employees, family and friends on cybersecurity, how to establish clear Internet rules, how to take note and be cautious of scams and malicious websites, and the importance of strong passwords. It will also discuss how important it is for children to remain safe online as well as for parents to be aware of what they are doing online.

Advertising

Advertising

Rajesh Maurya, VP India & SAARC, Fortinet, and Sameer Ratolikar, CISO, HDFC Bank, will speak as part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Suresh Vijayaraghavan, Chief Technology Officer, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar, please visit: https://bit.ly/CYBETH or scan the QR Code given.