Webinar on ‘connections between law and humanities’

The 12th of the 15-part webinar series — SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 — is scheduled to be held on June 5 at 11 a.m.

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with The Hindu Group, has launched the 15-part webinar series — SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 — that spotlights science, engineering, technology, law, humanities and medical health sciences courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

The 12th in this webinar series, ‘Interdisciplinary connections between Law and Humanities’, will feature eminent panellists such as V.M. Kannan, advocate at the Supreme Court; Sridhar Krishnaswami, Deputy Dean and Professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Faculty of Science and Humanities, SRMIST; and Professor Gurudath Anantharamaiah Chilkunda, Dean, Faculty of Law, SRMIST. It will be moderated by Yashasvini Rajeshwar, founder and CEO, AuxoHub.

The session will conclude with question and answer with the speakers.