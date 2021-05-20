Webinar on cloud computing technology on May 23

The event is part of SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021

A webinar on ‘Future World with Cloud Computing Technology’ will be held as part of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 on May 23 at 11 a.m.

The 15-part webinar series organised by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with The Hindu Group, spotlights science, engineering and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

Abhishek Gupta, Founder and CEO, Hex N Bit; Narayan Subramaniam, Senior Director of Engineering and Principal Architect, Hybrid Cloud Management, Nutanix; and Dr. Meenakshi S Arya, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), will speak at the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Shubashree Desikan, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu, and will end with a Q&A session.

To register for the free webinar, visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHE9 or scan the QR Code given.