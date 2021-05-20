National

Webinar on challenges for entrepreneurship in the new normal

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in association with The Hindu Group will host a webinar on ‘Challenges for Entrepreneurship in the New Normal’ on May 22 at 5 p.m.

The webinar is a part of the 15-part SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 series that spotlights science, engineering and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder at Great Learning; Siddharth Chaturvedi, Executive Vice-President at AISECT Group; and Dr. Ananth Kumar, Assistant Professor (Management) and Executive Secretary (CET) Vice-President at SRM Innovation and Incubation Center (SIIC) will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Yashasvini Rajeshwar, Founder and CEO of AuxoHub.

To register for the FREE webinar, visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHE8 or scan the QR Code.

