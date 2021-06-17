National

Webinar on career guidance for students

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), in association with The Hindu Group, will host various webinars to offer career guidance for students of Class X, XI and XII. Experts from academia and industry will speak in these virtual sessions to give students an insight on courses and trends in higher education which will aid in helping them choose streams according to their expectations.

On June 18, at 4 p.m. there will be a session on ‘Why sustainability must be a part of management education’.

To register, please visit http://bit.ly/HITSTHE5 or scan the QR Code.


