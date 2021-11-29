Webinar on business analytics career in U.S., Canada and Europe

Session highlights demand for people who can bridge Data Science-business gap

As part of The Hindu Education Plus Study Abroad series, Insofe presented a webinar on Build a Global Business Analytics Career in the U.S., Canada, and Europe on November 27. The session, moderated by Yashasvini Rajeshwar, was meant for students looking at careers in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and related fields.

Dr. Venkatesh Sunkad, Dean, Business Programmes at Insofe, highlighted the demand for people who can bridge the gap between Data Science and business. “The problem in most industries today is that people who study business don’t understand technology and the people who study technology don’t understand the business,” he said.

Dr. Robin Ritchie, Associate Dean of Professional Graduate Programmes and Associate Professor of Marketing at Carleton University, Canada, threw light on the opportunities in Ottawa. “The nexus of high technology and the demand for people with expertise in data analytics makes our MBA a collaborative and experiential one.” The students get a chance to work with other students on real-time projects and “the built-in internship is part of the programme”.

Maud Le Bars, South Asia area manager for Rennes School of Business in France, said France has over 25 institutions that are among the top 100 in the world for business or management. “That’s a great reason to do a course here, especially for Indian students.”

Dr. Suzy Siegel, the Provost, Executive Vice President and Professor of Management, Walsh College, the U.S., stressed on the importance of Data Science specifically in the American context. Calling it the backbone of business, she pointed out that not only could it help assess consumer behaviour but also help companies assess return on their marketing investment. “So organisations are using data to make decisions drive market trends and maximise profits and minimise loss.”

The session, which ended with panellists fielding questions from the audience, can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3lhGtvm