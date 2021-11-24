Webinar on building a career in business analytics

INSOFE is a Data Science Education institute with world class research and consulting experience.

CHENNAI

24 November 2021 22:52 IST

The series organised by The Hindu aims to help graduates find the right career pathway

A webinar on MBA/MSC in analytics with work permit in ‘U.S., Canada and Europe’ will be held as a part of The Hindu Education Plus Study Abroad Series presented by INSOFE on November 27 at 6.30 p.m.

INSOFE is a Data Science Education institute with world class research and consulting experience. It offers global masters programmes in data science and business analytics to students from diverse education disciplines. The webinar series, organised by The Hindu, aims to help graduates find the right career pathway.

Venkatesh Sunkad, Dean, Business Programs, INSOFE; Suzy Siegle, Provost and Executive Vice President, Professor of Management, Walsh College, U.S.A.; Maud Le Bars, South Asia Area Manager, Rennes School of Business, France; and Robin Ritchie, Associate Dean, Professional Graduate Programs and Associate Professor, Marketing, Carleton University, Canada will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Yashasvini Rajeshwar, Founder and CEO, AuxoHub.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/INSEDIT or scan QR Code