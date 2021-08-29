National

Webinar on banking for MSMEs

A webinar on ‘How banks can boost MSME growth during the pandemic’ presented by the State Bank of India and The Hindu BusinessLine will be held on August 31 at 4 p.m.

Ketan Gaikwad, managing director and CEO, Receivable Exchange of India; K.E. Raghunathan, convenor, Consortium of Indian Associations; and B. Sankar, Chief General Manager-SME and SCF, State Bank of India, will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Surabhi, Deputy Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

To watch the webinar, register at https://bit.ly/3jnxAzW.


