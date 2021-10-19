Webinar on asset allocation, wealth

CHENNAI

19 October 2021 05:37 IST

Discussion to focus on risk-based investing

A webinar on “Creating wealth by asset allocation” will be jointly organised by the LIC Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine on Friday at 4 p.m.

Lav Kumar, zonal head - West (Retail Sales), LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management, and Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive officer, Value Research, will be the panellists. The discussion will be moderated by C. Parvatha Vardhini, head, research bureau, The Hindu BusinessLine.

The discussion will touch upon risk-based investing, asset allocation, the difference between investment return and investors return and the importance of patience in wealth creation. Those interested in attending the webinar can register at https://bit.ly/3FUD8Lv or scan the QR code.

