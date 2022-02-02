Webinar held on Indian education and the future

Experts speak on use of technology and blended learning

A webinar on “Vision 2035: Overcoming Limitations and Supporting Change in the Indian Education Ecosystem” was organised by Blackboard and The Hindu EducationPlus on Wednesday,

“Success inside and outside classrooms involves admission and enrollment management, teaching and learning, retention, alumni student success, and more,” said Philip Murray, Regional Vice-President Asia, Blackboard.

Vivek Iyer, Vice-President, Asia Pacific, Anthology, said areas such as admissions, exams and more were in silos. “With technology, however, we can start intervention mechanisms for students, track red flags in a timely manner and course correct, thus leading to better learning outcomes.”

S.S. Mantha, former Chairman, AICTE, Adj. Professor, NIAS Bangalore, and Emeritus Prof. VJTI (AI and Robotics), spoke about how, with the introduction of the NEP 2020, much will change as technology evolves. However, he also said, “Blended learning will become a part of mainstream education and that is where the virtualisation of education will gain prominence.”

Janat Shah, Director, IIM-Udaipur elaborated on how face-to-face education mattered in higher education, especially in management.