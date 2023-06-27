Web-enabled modules to track health issues of Amarnath Yatris

June 27, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Done earlier for the Kumbh Mela and now being replicated for devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra, the Health Ministry will bring in customised web-enabled real-time data collection modules to study the pattern of diseases and monitor health-related issues during the pilgrimage.

The move is aimed at ensuring better emergency preparedness and safety of the devotees. The Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 1 and continues till August 31, is exceptional in terms of geoclimatic challenges, especially issues pertaining to high altitude.

“The collection module is being developed through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP)- Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),’’ said a senior Health Ministry official.

He added that the Ministry has also taken up deputation of healthcare workers by soliciting nominations from 11 States/Union Territories, and Central Government Hospitals.

Doctors/paramedics to be sent on deputation are being trained in management of high-altitude sickness and emergencies. The teams will be deputed in four batches/shifts.

“A team is conducting an on-site assessment of the existing local medical infrastructure/facilities and makeshift hospitals for reviewing the preparedness for this year’s yatra,’’ explained the official.

The Ministry has devised dos and don’ts for the benefit of the pilgrims. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for management of high-altitude emergencies have also been prepared.

Minister reviews facilities

On Tuesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the health facilities for devotees provided at the base camp and trekking route.

The Ministry has fully funded two 100-bed hospitals, established by the DRDO at two axis routes of Baltal and Chandanwari. These hospitals will include accommodation facilities for the staff deputed for the yatra. These hospitals will have all facilities for diagnosis and treatment, including lab facilities, intensive care units and hyperbaric oxygen chambers. These hospitals, along with an independent trauma unit, will be functioning 24x7.

The Minister has directed the officials to support the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in ensuring adequate health services for the devotees.