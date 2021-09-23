Wear masks, you have no right to play with others’ lives: SC

NEW DELHI

23 September 2021 22:16 IST

Every citizen should take care not to be a risk factor, it says

The Supreme Court on Thursday sent a strong message to people who ridicule wearing masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

A Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and A.S. Bopanna said wearing masks saves not only the person’s life but also that of the others. The court said every citizen should take care not to be a public risk factor in times of a pandemic that has cost many lives globally.

“It is not just a question of your life only... You have no right to play with the lives of others,” Justice Shah observed sternly.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to how mask violations are rampant in several foreign countries.

Mr. Mehta said people have started exerting for their freedom to not vaccinate and to not wear masks in public. He said India has been more cautious.

The exchange came during a hearing on the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) recommendation to provide ₹50,000 each as ex gratia to families of people who died of COVID-19.

In its guidelines, the NDMA made a point to remind that the pandemic has not abated.

It said the number of deaths continues to rise. There is also uncertainty about new variants and likely future waves.