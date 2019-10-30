Weaponisation by China a threat: U.S. Admiral

Increased weaponisation by China is a threat to all “free and like-minded countries”, said Admiral John C. Aquilino, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander, on Tuesday while stressing on information exchange between India, U.S. and other countries in order to have a common picture of movements in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

“The increased weaponisation by China is a threat to free and like-minded nations. There is no doubt that those weapons are designed to continue to threaten the nations that they may have disputed with,” he said talking to journalists. In this regard, he said, China’s ambitious One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, which has been categorised as an economic initiative by China, absolutely has a “military intent.”

Adm Aquilino, who is on his maiden visit to India, met Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh apart from defence ministry officials. He also visited the Navy’s Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) at Gurugram, which he said plays a key role in information-sharing and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) in the region.

“Our focus is on a common understanding of the maritime domain,” Adm Aquilino observed. “That is the basis on the framework for information sharing. We would all like to ensure where the threats might be in the maritime domain and all the increased information sharing arrangements are targeted at increased MDA.”

In this direction, the foundational agreement Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) signed last year has enabled information sharing “on a scale we have never done before,” he observed.

Maritime cooperation has been a major thrust area between India and the US and when asked about the future progress, Adm Aquilino said, “Complete interoperability, openness and transparency is what we would like to see with India.”

He identified aircraft carrier cooperation, technology shared and Sea Linked Advanced Analysis as part of Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) among the major focus areas.

On the situation in South China Sea, he said he has seen continued “bullying of nations” by China and islands or rocks turned into man-made islands and militarised.

“It is clear that their intent is to operate in much broader area and the area includes Indian ocean… I would expect to see a carrier deployment (soon) and none of us should be surprised,” Adm Aquilino added.