Will worship in Kashi, Mathura temples in our lifetime: VHP at ‘Samvidhan Sankalp Yatra’

July 09, 2022 16:28 IST

Its Samvidhan Sankalp Yatra to protest killings of Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Kolhe ends in Jantar Mantar

“This country will not run on principles Sharia, but based on the Constitution,” said Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international working president Alok Kumar during the ‘Samvidhan Sankalp Yatra’ in New Delhi on Saturday.

He assured the crowd attending the event that they would get to worship in the temples of ‘Kashi’ and ‘Mathura’ in their lifetime.

At the yatra, organised to condole the ‘brutal’ killings of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan and Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra, Mr. Kumar said that no one can threaten, defeat and divide India in the present time.

“Some anti-national, Jihadi forces are trying to disturb the peace and communal harmony of this country. But let me tell them, they won’t succeed. I want to tell all individuals and organisations with Islamic mindset and some countries that India will run on the basis of the Constitution and not the Sharia,” said Mr. Kumar.

He blamed the State government in Rajasthan and the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra for the killings of Kanhaiya Lal and Umeh Kolhe. “It was because the governments in these States ignored the continuous threats that the two were killed so brutally,” he said.

Extending his support to former Bharatiya Janta Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose remark on the Prophet had caused an uproar, Mr. Kumar said she had said nothing wrong. The Supreme Court’s observations in her case was ‘disappointing’.

Mr. Kumar said the VHP had decided to take a call on Kashi and Mathura after completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“We had never decided our course of action on Kashi and Mathura. But look... the courts in Kashi ordered survey of mosque without our intervention. The day ‘shiv linga’ was found in the Kashi mosque, Mathura court too ordered that Krishna Janam Bhoomi case will continue. Its all God’s will. All I can assure you is that we all will get an opportunity to worship in Kashi and Mathura in our lifetime. We will get the right to do that,” he said.

The ‘Samvidhan Sankalp Yatra’ ended at Jantar Mantar with the chanting of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

“If we are here, how can we go without chanting Hanuman Chalisa,” said Mr. Kumar.