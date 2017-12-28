We will not bow down on triple talaq: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad invoked the Shah Bano case at the BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting on Thursday, saying that unlike Congress Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not bow down on triple talaq.

Mr. Prasad briefed the BJP MPs on the triple talaq legislation which was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

“Rajiv Gandhi had bowed down to the lobbies and left the Shah Bano case mid-way. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not let any injustice against Muslim women,” he reportedly told the members.

Process on

Responding to a question on consensus on the legislation in Rajya Sabha where the Opposition has an upper hand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said after its passage in the Lok Sabha, the government would initiate the process of evolving a consensus in the Upper House.

He said the process, in fact has already begun.

Briefing presspersons on the proceedings of the weekly BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Mr. Kumar said the Prime Minister appealed for a consensus in passage of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill.

Eminent jurist and former Attorney-General Soli Sorabjee, on Thursday appealed not to bring religion into the triple talaq Bill.

“It’s a very good move that requires legislation. Don’t bring religion into it as the whole thrust of the legislation is to ensure gender equality and to see women are not treated in an arbitrary manner,” he said. He also said that the Bill was being opposed for the vested interests.

The legislation would ensure gender equality, he added.

(With ANI inputs)