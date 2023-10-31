ADVERTISEMENT

We will keep raising our voice: Rahul Gandhi on iPhone warning to Opposition MPs

October 31, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

“Do as much phone tapping as possible. If you want my phone, take it,” said the Congress leader

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, at the AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised the issue of alleged attempt at hacking of phones of Opposition leaders and linked it with their fight against the Adani group and alleged “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s soul lies with [Gautam] Adani”.

At least seven Opposition Members of Parliament said on October 31, 2023, that they received a warning from Apple that “State sponsored attackers may be targeting” their iPhones.

Mr. Gandhi read out the Apple warning, saying party leaders like K.C. Venugopal, Pawan Khera, several other opposition leaders got it.

“Earlier, I used to think that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was most powerful, followed by Adani and Amit Shah. But now, it is Adani, followed by Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah,” he said. “The moment we touch Adani, CBI, ED, snooping starts.”

“We are not going to be scared and will keep raising our voice,” Mr. Gandhi asserted. “Do as much phone tapping as possible. If you want my phone, take it.”

He accused the government of “indulging in distraction politics”.

