We will hold parallel tractor parade on Republic Day, say farmer unions

Other farmers will hold parallel parades on Republic Day in State capitals and district headquarters.

During a press conference, on Saturday, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders said “Protesting farmers will hold a parallel tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day if their demands are not met.”

Darshan Pal, president, Krantikari Kisan Union said “We call on all nearby farmers to come to Delhi with their tractors and farm vehicles. The dress rehearsal for this tractor parade in Republic Day will be held on January 6, through a tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. This will be done if our demands are not met during the talks with the government on January 4 and the SC hearing on January 5.”

