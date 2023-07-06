HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

We will fight Rajasthan election unitedly: Congress

"We never announce the chief ministerial candidate, but we will fight the election together and unitedly," Mr. Venugopal said.

July 06, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal after a meeting on Rajasthan polls, at AICC office in New Delhi, on July 6, 2023.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal after a meeting on Rajasthan polls, at AICC office in New Delhi, on July 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Thursday said it can win the Rajasthan assembly elections provided there is complete unity as it warned of strict action against those not maintaining discipline and speaking outside the party forum.

The party also said that it will decide its candidates for the polls by the first week of September and winnability will be the only criterion for their selection.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal told reporters after the party's strategy meeting on election preparedness in Rajasthan that all leaders agreed that the Congress could win the assembly polls slated later this year provided there is complete unity.

It, however, refrained from commenting on any peace formula between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

"We never announce the chief ministerial candidate, but we will fight the election together and unitedly," Mr. Venugopal said when asked under whose leadership the party will contest the upcoming polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Dotasra were present at the meeting.

Mr. Venugopal said the meeting was a preparatory one about Rajasthan during which the party leadership took some important decisions about election management in the state.

He also announced that all ministers, MLAs and leaders will go house to house to take the various schemes of the state government to the people, and the party's campaign would start from Friday.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.