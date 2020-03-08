We welcome private sector competition: NewSpace India CMD G. Narayanan

Bengaluru

08 March 2020 23:04 IST

Finding PSLV, SSLV makers is a top priority, says CMD of NewSpace India

NewSpace India Ltd., the Department of Space’s second commercial arm, was formed to market products and services of the Indian Space Research Organisation. NSIL’s new Chairman and Managing Director, G. Narayanan, was earlier a Deputy Director at ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre at Thiruvananthapuram. In the interview, Mr. Narayanan speaks about the role of the fledgling company in the Indian scene and in a competitive world space market. Edited excerpts:

NewSpace India Ltd is just about a year old and already it has you as its second chairman and managing director. How was the past year in terms of business goals met and financial performance, etc.? What were the priorities?

I have been in this place for just under a month. I came in after my predecessor here [Ms. D.R. Suma] superannuated in January. So it was a normal transition. For a young company the year has not been bad. I cannot give the financial figures yet.

NSIL’s mandate is to work with Indian industry and create a high technology manufacturing base, especially for space activities. It must realise ISRO’s two satellite launch vehicles, the PSLV and the new SSLV [Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, due for its first launch in a couple of months], through our industry. Some progress has been made in this initiative. Last year, we invited expressions of interest [EoI] for the PSLV. Evaluation of the EoIs is in the final stage and we are preparing to issue an RFP [request for proposal].

Advertising

Advertising

NSIL had its customers on two recent PSLV launches. We have some inquiries. You may hear from us shortly about some of the forthcoming contracts. Getting small spacecraft and satellite communication services are other thrust areas. In the area of technology transfer we are identifying potential takers.

What are the plans for the second year?

Basically we should be building on the work done in the first year. Finding an industry partner to produce the PSLV is a major activity we look forward to in the second year. For the SSLV too, we hope to initiate production during the year, but after it makes the first couple of flights.

Starting as a very lean company, we are in the process of fresh recruitments to fill posts across areas. In a couple of months we may double our strength to 15-20 people and may expand further later.

How do you propose to push the commercial production of the PSLV and the SSLV forward?

The technology of making a PSLV is complex. Industry should have wet its hands on it while we do some hand-holding. The EoI is only the first step. There were 6-7 interested applicants. After the RFP, a smaller number will be shortlisted. We need just one production player — who could be a consortium of multiple partners. The SSLV will also follow the same route. It could be entrusted to the same or another player.

There is a lot of duplication in the business areas of the two commercial arms of the Department of Space — NSIL and its older sibling, Antrix Corporation. How do you both share the same work, are there discussions, where does one company get off and the other one get in? It all looks very puzzling.

I only know about NSIL’s mandate. Coming as I do from a technology background, I do not know much about the working of Antrix. I really cannot say anything about it.

In recent years, many Indian private sector companies and startups have come up in your business space and they, too, are offering to innovatively make small satellites and launch vehicles, etc at low costs. How does a space PSU hold its own in this global competition and co-exist with the rest?

It would actually be a good development if a private sector player came up and became a competitor to NSIL! I would say that would be NSIL’s biggest achievement. We need not be worried about it but can play complementary roles.

What is the big picture for NSIL in the coming years?

We are a nascent company and for me to say anything about the long term with my exposure of less than a month will be too much at this stage. Probably in the next 4-5 years, we will be in a position to speak about it. But yes, we do want to be one of the major space players in the world and an end-to-end service provider in all space activities.