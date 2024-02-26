GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

We want to create a society where government interference is minimal: PM Modi

Addressing Bharat Tex 2024, the Prime Minister said that for the last 10 years, he has been fighting to create a society with minimal government interference and would continue to do so in the next five years

February 26, 2024 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on February 26, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of Bharat Tex 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on February 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26 said that his aim is to create a society where the interference of the government is minimal and it acts as a catalyst to ensure prosperity of people.

The government should always be there for the poor, the Prime Minister said, adding, "We have to create a society wherein interference from the government is minimal...I especially dislike interference in the lives of the middle class."

Addressing Bharat Tex 2024, the Prime Minister said that for the last 10 years, he has been fighting to create a society with minimal government interference and would continue to do so in the next five years.

He stressed that in ensuring prosperity in the country, the government must act as a catalyst agent.

The prime minster said he has been fighting for 10 years against the government's habit of interfering in the lives of others and "in the coming 5 years I will definitely do it.

Bharat Tex 2024 is one of the largest-ever global textile events in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.