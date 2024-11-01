GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We need to create system in which people's skills get their due: Rahul Gandhi celebrates Deepavali with artisans

I saw their work closely, tried to learn their skills and understood their difficulties and problems, says Rahul Gandhi

Published - November 01, 2024 03:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tries his hand at pottery during a visit to a potter family amid the Diwali festivities.

| Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday (November 1, 2024) called for creating a system in which people's skills get their due and everyone's contribution is respected, as he shared a Deepavali video in which he interacts with paint job workers and potters.

Posting the over nine-minute video, which also features him having a conversation with his nephew Raihan Rajiv Vadra, on YouTube, the former Congress chief said, "A memorable Diwali with special people—I celebrated this Diwali working with some painter brothers and making earthen diyas with a potter family."

"I saw their work closely, tried to learn their skills and understood their difficulties and problems. They don't go home. We celebrate festivals happily and to earn some money, they forget their village, city, family," Mr. Gandhi said.

"They make happiness from clay. While lighting up the festivals of others, are they able to live in light themselves? Those who build houses can hardly run their own houses!" he said.

Also Read: Chennai’s air quality plummets due to Deepavali fireworks

Mr. Gandhi said Deepavali means light that can remove the darkness of poverty and helplessness.

"We have to create such a system — in which people's skills get their due and contribution is respected — to makes everyone's Diwali a happy one. I hope this Diwali brings prosperity, progress and love in the lives of all of you," he said.

In the video, Mr. Gandhi is seen working with labourers at the 10 Janpath residence and learning to paint walls along with his nephew. In the second part of the video, Mr. Gandhi goes to the house of a woman who makes earthen lamps with her five daughters.

Mr. Gandhi tries his hand at pottery and makes 'diyas', which he says he would give to his mother and sister.

Since his Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and his Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Mr. Gandhi has been interacting with a cross-section of people from mechanics and cobblers to labourers and bus drivers.

