We must respect and protect everyone’s freedom: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

January 27, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - New Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said people must not forget that every individual is free in this country and that respecting and protecting each other’s freedom is what makes us great as Indians.

Speaking at a Republic Day event in Jaipur, Mr. Bhagwat said B.R. Ambedkar used to say that Indians were enslaved by the British due to infighting and not because of the efficiency of the enemies. ‘If we want freedom and equality to flourish in India together, there is no other way than strengthening the brotherhood among people,” he said.

“There is no slavery left in the country. Britishers have gone. We are free. But the slavery that was created due to social inequality can only be eradicated by brotherhood. This is why the word fraternity along with liberty and equality is there in our Constitution,” he said.

Urging people to read Ambedkar’s speech in the Constituent Assembly, Mr. Bhagwat said everyone should take a resolution to make India a country of knowledgeable people, a country of people who are constantly active and concerned about the interest of the world.

“How should we behave? Behave with equality with everyone. We must respect the freedom of everyone. If I am free, I must keep this in mind that everyone else also has freedom,” he said.

The RSS chief said debates and discussions from all States in Parliament was good but for the country to grow, the debates should not become a reason for hatred.

“Several States make groups inside Parliament and criticise eachother. This is fine. In democracy, this is how discussions takes place and this is how solutions are achieved. But we must not forget that our diverse country should have unity and equality,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat, who unfurled the Tricolour at Keshav Vidhaypeeth in Jamdoli, described the significance of the three colours in the National Flag. He said saffron represented the nature of India, which is the symbol of eternal life.

“Saffron is the colour that comes with the rising sun, which is the symbol of continuous work, which inspires man to wake up and be active in his work. It is the symbol of knowledge, sacrifice and hard work,” Mr. Bhagwat said, adding that white symbolised purity and affinity and green was the colour of prosperity.