We lost an icon of India’s legal system: President Kovind on Soli Sorabjee demise

Condolences pour in from different quarters

Condolences poured in from all quarters on the demise of the former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee on Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind mourned the passing of the renowned jurist. “In the passing of Soli Sorabjee, we lost an icon of India’s legal system. He was among the select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law & justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. My condolences to his family & associates,” he tweeted.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said Mr. Sorabjee’s humane and compassionate approach defined his legal work. He served the office of Attorney General of India twice with great distinction. His body of work, spread over nearly seven decades, in defending the fundamental rights and human rights was of international repute. He would be remembered as a legend who added strength to the pillars of democracy, said the Chief Justice.

Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, also condoled the death of Mr. Sorabjee. “Anguished to learn about the passing away of Shri Soli Sorabjee, a noted jurist and former Attorney General of India. Sorabjee was a doyen of the legal fraternity, who will always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law. My condolences to his family,” tweeted Mr. Shah.

Mr. Singh tweeted: “Deeply pained by the demise of India’s former Attorney General and veteran jurist, Shri Soli Sorabjee. He was an exceptional legal mind and a great scholar of our constitution. His services to the nation will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar tweeted: “Saddened to hear about the demise of former Attorney General, Padma Vibhushan Shri Soli Sorabjee. His long career as a Senior Advocate is an example of commitment to the sovereignty and spirit of the Constitution of India. My heartfelt condolences to his family members.”

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the death and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Sorabjee. “His advocacy had a profound impact on protection of Human Rights,” said Mr. Reddy.

Recalling that Mr. Sorabjee had served as Special Rapporteur to the UN Human Rights Commission besides serving at PCA (Permanent Court of Arbitration), The Hague, and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Mr. Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.