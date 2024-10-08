We hope to welcome more Indian tourists to Maldives: Mohamed Muizzu

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Monday (October 7, 2024) said India is one of the largest tourism source markets for the Maldives, and hoped that more Indian tourists will visit the archipelago nation.

In a press briefing after holding "extensive" talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House here, Mr. Muizzu also said the ties between the Maldives and India are "centuries-old, as evident throughout our histories".

The Maldivian President's remarks during his ongoing India visit assume significance. In January this year, a 'Boycott Maldives' online campaign picked up traction after a few Maldivian ministers allegedly made comments against PM Modi.

Many Indians, including celebrities, have taken to social media platforms urging tourists to choose scenic sites in places such as Lakshadweep in India instead of the Maldives.

"Our people-to-people connections have long been the foundations of the relationship between India and the Maldives. Many Maldivians travel to India for tourism, for medical purposes, education, and for many other reasons," Mr. Muizzu said.

“At the same time, the Maldives hosts a large number of Indians who contribute to the development of the Maldives,” the visiting President said.

"India is one of our largest tourism source markets, and we hope to welcome more Indian tourists to the Maldives, allowing for shared growth and understanding between our peoples," Mr. Muizzu said.

The first bilateral visit to India by Mr. Muizzu since he won the Presidential election last year on the 'India out' campaign, seeks to reset ties which earlier had hit a rocky patch.

Last year had asked New Delhi to withdraw its military personnel posted in the archipelago nation by May this year.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Mr. Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.

The Maldivian President accompanied by First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed and a Maldivian delegation arrived in India on Sunday (October 6) evening.

Earlier in the day, he was accorded a ceremonial reception and a Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex.

Prime Minister Modi and President Muizzu later met at the Hyderabad House and "comprehensively reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties while noting the progress made by both countries in deepening their historically close and special relationship", the MEA said in a statement.

The two leaders acknowledged that it was an opportune time for both sides to "chart a new framework for cooperation" with an aim to comprehensively transform the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, which is people-centric, future-oriented and will act as an anchor of stability in the Indian Ocean Region, it said.

Both the leaders have decided to "enhance efforts to boost tourism between the two countries through marketing campaigns and collaborative efforts", the MEA said.

Mr. Muizzu in his press briefing said a democratic, prosperous, and resilient Maldives is important for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

"And, India is an important partner in the maritime security domain due to our geographical proximity," he added.

"Looking ahead, we are fully committed to strengthening our cooperation with India across a broad spectrum of areas, including high-level exchanges that foster deeper understanding and friendship between our nations," Mr. Muizzu said.

He said he was confident that "our continued collaboration" will lead to a brighter future.

"Next year, we will be marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between our two countries. I have invited Prime Minister Modi to undertake a State Visit to the Maldives to commemorate this occasion," Muizzu said.

At Hyderabad House, he further said India and the Maldives will work together to build a future that "benefits both our countries".

"The Maldives will remain a true friend committed to our shared vision of peace and development of our countries and our region," he said.

"We look forward to concluding the free trade agreement with India which will enable us to harness the full economic potential between our countries, and to increase Indian investments in tourism and various other sectors of development," the Maldivian President said.

