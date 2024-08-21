GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for official visit to Poland and Ukraine

We hope for early return of peace, stability in region: PM Modi ahead of Ukraine visit

Updated - August 21, 2024 11:35 am IST

Published - August 21, 2024 10:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Warsaw (Poland), in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Warsaw (Poland), in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) embarked on an official visit to Poland and Ukraine.

Ahead of emplaning from New Delhi, Mr. Modi, in his departure statement said, “My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership.”

I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland, Mr. Modi added.

The Prime Minister will travel to Ukraine after his two-day visit to Poland.

Ahead of his departure, Mr. Modi said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

“From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine,” Mr. Modi said in his departure statement.

“I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict,” he said.

“As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region,” he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

