We have to defeat all forms of Naxalism, says PM Modi

At the State Home Ministers’s meet in Faridabad, Mr. Modi calls for “One nation one police uniform”.

Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Home Ministers and DGPs of States in Faridabad via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 28, 2022, made a call to defeat all forms of Naxalism. “Naxals can be holding guns and also holding pens. They are misleading the youth,”Mr. Modi said.

Stating that the intellectual capacity should be increased to defeat the forces that could destroy the unity of the country by exploiting the emotions of the youth, Mr. Modi asked the police to tread cautiously. “If an incident has happened, States should send experts to examine the case. They speak the language of law and constitution, put up an innocent face”. The security forces should be able to identify such forces (Naxals), the Prime Minister said.

Addressing Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states being held in Haryana. https://t.co/LIMv4dfhWv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2022

Making a call to modernise the police forces, Mr. Modi advocated ‘multi-storey police stations’, where the the police stations could function from the ground floor and the residential flats could be build on the floors above. This will solve the problem of policemen staying far away from the cities, the Prime Minister said and appealed to the police to avoid using old vehicles as per the government’s scrapping policy.

Calling for “one nation one police uniform,” the Prime Minister said States should deliberate on it and he was not imposing his views on them. “Just like a post box has a distinct identity, police uniforms should be identifiable uniformly across the country,” Mr. Modi said.

Challenges ahead

Reiterating that the social media should not be underestimated, Mr. Modi said fake news generated by it could create chaos. “During the reservation issue, we saw the kind of fake news that was spread and the subsequent violence. Verify news from 10 sources before forwarding any news” Mr. the Prime Minister appealsed and sought to erect a technological strength to challenge a fake news-driven society.

On war against terror, the Prime Minister said laws such as UAPA had given an impetus to law enforcement agencies in a decisive fight against terrorism.

Mr. Modi recalled that even as the country is achieving great strides it is facing challenges too on the development front. “Some powers, first they ridicule you, even then when you progress, they will start looking at you like an enemy. There are some who think India should not enter a particular production or manufacturing field because it has been their fiefdom. They are forced to think of India becomes a manufacturing hub , where will our products go? Such challenges don’t take time to turn into enmity,” Mr. Modi said.