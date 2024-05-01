We have restored industry confidence in Mumbai: Eknath Shinde

May 01, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The two-year-old Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has done much to restore industry confidence in the commercial city of Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday, asserting that the record of the NDA governments at the State and Centre would be enough for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure a third term.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Mr. Shinde squarely blamed the attitude of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for industry getting spooked, especially after a bomb was found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence three years ago.

Industry spooked

“If bombs are placed outside the residence of an industrialist or a morcha is taken out against him/her, why would industrialists not fear to be here? But that was under the MVA government and we have done much to restore the faith of industry as no one can dare to carry out such acts; law and order is restored; incentives are being given to industry. We have huge potential and connectivity for industry to thrive,” he said.

He added that his government had only been in the saddle for two months when the Foxconn Vedanta project exited Maharashtra. “That happened when we had barely been two months into government, you need more time than that to prepare. But in the last two years we have signed MoUs worth ₹5 lakh crore in two [World Economic Forums at] Davos. Industry is coming to Maharashtra, as they have an assurance that they will be welcomed and treated well,” Mr. Shinde said.

‘No sympathy’

He vehemently refuted claims that Udhhav Thackeray’s faction of the Shiv Sena would win sympathy due to Mr. Shinde splitting the party, and then getting the Shiv Sena name and symbol.

“Is betraying your party colleagues and abandoning your ideology going to elicit sympathy from the people? The way Shiv Sena (UBT) completely gave up the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray ji, to give up Hindutva, will this not be seen by the people as a betrayal? What is the Shiv Sena’s ideology as enunciated by Balasaheb Thackeray ji? It is Hindutva, 80% social work, 20% politics, which has now been forgotten by the Shiv Sena (UBT), so how will they gain people’s sympathy? People want development, and you [referring to Uddhav Thackeray] ran the government, or tried to, from home. Who will people vote for, those who work or those who sit at home?” he asked.