We have reached out to all States offering help: Navy Chief

Admiral Karambir Singh. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Navy has reached out to all State administrations and has offered help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and other such things, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while briefing him on various initiatives being undertaken to assist civil administration in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He also informed the Prime Minister that medical personnel in the Navy have been redeployed at various locations in the country to manage COVID duties. Naval personnel are being provided battle field nursing assistant training to be deployed in COVID duties,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Admiral Singh also apprised that naval hospitals are being opened for use of civilians in various cities.

Admiral Singh briefed Mr. Modi that the Navy is helping increase oxygen availability in Lakshadweep as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the statement said, adding, “He also briefed Prime Minister that the Navy is transporting oxygen containers as well as other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore to India.”

Comments
