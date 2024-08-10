We have a duty to protect Hindus of Bangladesh: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that it was the duty of Indians to protect the Hindus of Bangladesh and support them in times of distress, irrespective of the circumstances, adding that 90% of the Hindus being “tortured in Bangladesh are Dalits”.

“It is our duty to protect the Hindus of Bangladesh and support them in times of distress, and we will always stand by them,” said Mr. Adityanath, while addressing a public gathering at the installation of the grand statue of the Acharyas of Shri Ram Darbar at the Ayodhya Vidyapeeth campus in Milkipur, Ayodhya. The visit to Milkipur holds significance as the Assembly constituency is slated to go for polls after the resignation of Awadhesh Prasad who got elected as Lok Sabha member from Faizabad seat in 2024 polls.

Mr. Adityanath accused the Opposition of remaining silent over the atrocities faced by Hindus, especially Dalits, in Bangladesh. “Negative political forces, who neither believe in Ram and Krishna, remained tight-lipped when Hindus are persecuted anywhere in the world. They fear that speaking out might jeopardise their vote bank. You should be prepared to confront such forces; our future can only be secure if their freedom is protected,” he claimed.

He hailed what he described as a new identity of Ayodhya in the past seven years under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation, adding that it was achieved after a long struggle and that it was the responsibility of Ayodhya’s citizens to protect it.