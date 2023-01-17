We don’t want Sammed Shikhar to become Joshimath: Jains tell NCM

January 17, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The members of the Jain community on Tuesday told the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) that they don’t want the sacred Parasnath hill to become another Joshimth because of the ‘excessive tourism activity’ in the region. The members of the Jain community and representatives of both Jharkhand and Central government appeared before the NCM for a hearing pertaining to the Parasnath hill.

Vishwa Jain Sanghathan (VJS) president Sanjay Jain, who participated in the hearing in Delhi, told The Hindu that in the conversation lasted for 40 minutes. “Apart from us, Tourism Secretary, Jharkhand, Manoj Kumar, and a representative from Ministry of Environment and Forest, Government of India, had participated in the hearing, which was led by the Chairman, NCM, Iqbal Singh Lalpura. The government representatives told the commission about the actions they had taken on our demands, while we told them our objections,” he detailed.

VJS members wanted Parasnath hill to be declared a religious place and removed from the list of eco-tourism spots.

“What has happened in Joshimath can happen to every hill. The excess tourism will destroy the spirituality of the place and its ecology,” Mr. Jain said, adding that trees are being abruptly cut and even mining is happening at full pace.

Noting that there have been instances of forest fires in Parasnath hill, he claimed that the land there is also sinking.

Earlier this month, taking cognisance of representations made by the Jain community opposing a move to turn their religious site into an eco-tourism hub, the NCM had summoned the Union environment secretary and Jharkhand chief secretary.

The NCM had asked the community members to submit their objections to the Jharkhand and Central government’s plans in one week. The next hearing is schedule for February 14.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have also extended their support to the Jain community in its protest against the government’s decision to declare Sammed Shikharji, located in Giridih district in Jharkhand, as an eco-tourism spot. The organisation asked the government to respect people’s sentiments.

“We are of the clear opinion that no pilgrimage site should be converted into a tourist destination,” Alok Kumar, working national president of VHP, said.