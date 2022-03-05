We don’t see India-Russia relationship only in context of Ukraine crisis: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister says India has always maintained talks and diplomacy should be employed to establish peace

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shares his thoughts on the Assembly poll in Uttar Pradesh and the Russian attack on Ukraine and its implications for India.

This is the last phase of the poll; how do you think it’s going for the BJP?

It’s going well, and our assessment of the last five phases is that we will more or less get the same kind of support we got in the last poll in 2017. The BJP will return to government in this poll.

This is, however, a different election than 2017. Here, your party is defending its record on governance, and with the BSP not so aggressively seen, it’s perceived as a two-horse race between you and the SP, where even a little scatter in either camp’s support base will result in a big gap in seats.

No, no, in fact, first of all the BSP is very much in the fray; secondly, the BJP is getting support from across the board and all communities. In fact, if there is any party that can be termed excellent in terms of governance, it is the BJP. Our government has implemented welfare policies and ensured the law and order, safety and security of the people and we will be voted back.

It is seen, however, that minority communities have apprehensions with regard to the BJP, so how can the slogan Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas be taken at face value? Speeches referring to Kabristan-Shamshaan etc are made.

As far as the minorities are concerned, let me make it clear we have never discriminated against anyone with regard to governance and development. All programmes and policies of the government have distributed welfare among all communities of the poor. As far as remarks etc, those may be references to acts of discrimination by other parties with regard to particular communities, to reinforce the point that there should be no discrimination at all.

What is your view on the Hijab row in the context of all this?

It is a matter that is with the court now and we should wait for what it says. Personally, my view is that everyone should follow the dress code that is laid down by particular educational institutions. You shouldn’t force educational institutions to follow what your choice in dress code is.

It is being said that the advisory issued by the Indian government for its nationals to leave Ukraine was given out very late, resulting in the situation now.

That is not true at all. An advisory was issued on time, and Prime Minister Modi has been monitoring the situation on a daily basis since then.

There is also criticism on India’s continued abstentions at various fora on the Russia-Ukraine war. How would you address that?

Whatever was needed to be done at the diplomatic level, that which was appropriate was done by the Indian government. We have maintained that diplomacy and talks should be employed to bring about peace and an end to the violence; we have, in fact, repeatedly said that. In fact, our approach has been appreciated by the Opposition parties of the country as well.

The India-Russia defence relationship is very strong, how will this conflict affect that?

Our diplomatic approach has been to maintain good relationships with all countries and that is the context in which India operates. We don’t see the India-Russia relationship only in the context of this crisis between Russia and Ukraine. We have always maintained, very consistently, that talks and diplomacy should be employed to establish peace.

What about the pragmatic issues of payments to Russia over the financial sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European Union and the sale of S-400s?

The financial implications are being looked into, of course, and as far as the S-400s are concerned, there have been no sanctions as of now on India.