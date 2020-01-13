National

“We don’t feel secure, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities,” says JNUTA to HRD Ministry

JNU Teachers' Association protesting near the Ministry of Human Resource Development demanding the release of a Committee report on JNU in New Delhi last month.

The teachers’ association of JNU has given a call for ‘non-cooperation’ in academic matters over a range of issues.

The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Monday told the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry that they “do not feel secure” on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities.

In a meeting with officials from the HRD Ministry, a five-member JNUTA delegation reiterated it’s demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar.

“We do not feel secure on campus, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities. Students who left campus after violence scared to return, how can we resume teaching,” JNUTA President D K Lobiyal told the ministry officials.

Classes were supposed to begin in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday but could not start due to the boycott by teachers and students.

The teachers’ association has given a call for ‘non-cooperation’ in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence when a masked mob attacked students and teachers.

