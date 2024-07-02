We do not believe in appeasement, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 2 said the people have given his government a mandate for stability and continuity for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criterion.

Replying to a two-day debate on the President’s address to both houses of Parliament, he said the people saw the dedication with which his government served them for 10 years. “In our third term, we will work with triple the speed. Our third term means we will put in thrice the strength. In our third term, we will ensure three times the results,” Mr. Modi said in the Lok Sabha, amid vociferous protests by the Opposition.

Accept the people’s mandate: Modi tells Opposition

He said the mandate for the BJP’s rivals was to sit in the Opposition and keep shouting after running out of arguments. “Try to understand the mandate of the people honestly and accept it. I would urge the Congress to accept the mandate and not hide behind fake victory celebrations,” he said.

The prime minister said, “The people of the country have given us this mandate after testing us on every criterion. The people have seen our track record of 10 years.”

“The people have seen that we have worked with dedication for the welfare of the poor, fulfilling the mantra of ‘public service is God’s service’,” he said.

The prime minister said he can understand the pain of some, who despite spreading lies and misleading the people, had to face a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. “People have chosen us in this biggest election exercise. I can understand the pain of some people that despite running falsehoods, they were comprehensively defeated,” he said, amid chants of “Justice for Manipur” by Opposition members.

Mr. Modi said this was the first time in the history of the Congress that for three consecutive times it has not been able to cross 100 seats.

“This is the third biggest defeat for the Congress. It would have been good if the Congress would have accepted its defeat and done some introspection. But it is busy in doing ‘sirsasan’ (headstand). The Congress and its system is trying to inculcate in people’s minds that they have defeated us,” he said.

"When we had won in 2014, we had said our slogan was zero tolerance towards corruption. I am proud that the common people, who were reeling under corruption and the country had been hollowed out before 2014, have blessed us for our zero tolerance for corruption," Modi said.

‘Nation first’

The prime minister said India’s prestige has increased and the country is being looked up to by the world. “The country has seen that our primary objective is ‘nation first’. Every step and action of ours has been guided by ‘nation first’. With this in mind, we have continued reforms. We do not believe in ‘tushtikaran’ (appeasement) but ‘santushtikaran’ (saturation),” he said. He said the policy of appeasement had harmed the country.

"People have supported us after seeing our work in the last 10 years and given us the opportunity to serve the 140 crore people (of the country). This election has shown the maturity of the people of this country," he said.

Mr. Modi said before 2014, people had lost self-confidence. “When there is a lack of confidence, it becomes difficult for the person and the country to stand up. The common people used to say this country cannot achieve anything. Only news of scams prevailed,” the prime minister said.

Before the prime minister's reply, opposition members wanted Speaker Om Birla to allow the MPs from Manipur to speak in the House but he said a member from the northeastern state had already spoken on July 1. They then trooped into the Well of the House, drawing a sharp rebuke from Mr. Birla.

