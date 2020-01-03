We can execute operations without nuclear escalation: Army Chief

Nuclear weapons are for deterrence and on few occasions, Indian armed forces have carried out operations across the Line Control (LoC) without the “nuclear portion coming into play,” Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane said on Friday.

“Historically nuclear weapons have been good deterrence. And that’s where their role ends. We have seen 2-3 occasions where we can carry out operations without the nuclear portion coming into play,” he said to questions on the conventional options available within Pakistan’s threat to use nuclear escalation. He was talking to a small group of print media journalists.

Message sent through Balakot air strike

To questions on the Balakot air strikes, Gen. Naravane said they have “achieved a lot” and even in war time, when there was an attack, they were reconstructed. “We destroyed that particular camp. Over the months it was rebuilt,” he stated.

On the message it had sent, he said, “It has signalled that terrorist camps and infrastructure like launch pads can all be taken down and they cant operate with impunity. That was the message sent,” he said. As a result, there would be some restraint and lot of caution that had come in before escalating (by Pakistan).

He said the terrorist camps were there and their location kept changing. They don’t always have to be a big one. How many terrorists were coming and going were monitored. “Based on it, we make an intelligence picture on the number of camps, number of terrorists and so on. It is guestimate, not an exact number,” he said, adding that there were currently about 250 terrorists waiting to cross over over into India at 20-25 launch pads.