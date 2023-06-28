India, U.S. can deploy ships together in the Pacific and Indian oceans: Ambassador Eric Garcetti

June 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - New Delhi

India and the United States are willing to “deploy” ships in the Pacific and the Indian Oceans, U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti said in New Delhi on June 28. Speaking at IIT Delhi, Mr. Garcetti said in the interests of safeguarding peace, prosperity and sovereign borders India and the United States can join hands to resist the “might makes right mentality” in international affairs.

Envoy expounds on policy

“I hope soon we’ll see the United States and India working together across the Pacific and into the Atlantic, from Central Asia to Southern Africa. We can stand together against those who would upend the common good for their own benefit. We can deploy our ships together in the Pacific and Indian oceans, and even beyond, to ensure maritime security,” said Mr. Garcetti. He was delivering a speech titled ‘Peace, Prosperity, Planet, People: A New Chapter in U.S.-India relations’.

The speech delivered in the seminar hall of IIT-Delhi was the first big foreign policy related exposition by the top American diplomat who took charge in April ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to the United States. Mr. Garcetti started his speech by telling the audience that he returned from the U.S. on June 27 night after completing the official requirements associated with the state visit to the U.S. by PM Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suitable partner

Mr. Garcetti said that the US is poised to be the suitable partner for India as both sides are tied by bonds of common values, science and technology and people to people contact. In 2022, Mr. Garcetti said one out of every five U.S. student visas issued across the world was received by an Indian student. With $191 billion dollars in bilateral trade, the U.S. is India’s largest trading partner. “Our connection is very personal, based on affinity and friendship. We’re linked by a diaspora community more than four-million strong.”

The U.S. ambassador avoided naming any country but said that there are states who believe in advancing their interest through aggressive means saying, “A key component of peace is protection. As we have unfortunately seen over the past three years, we live in a world in which countries ignore sovereign borders, advancing their claims through violence and destruction. This is not the world we want.”

Bulwark against bullying

“Together, India and the United States of America can build a bulwark against this ‘might makes right’ mentality. Working together, the world’s two largest democracies can bolster the security, stability, and prosperity of the entire world,” said Mr. Garcetti. The ambassador argued that the U.S. and India produce better results for peace, prosperity, planet and the people of India when they work together.

Mr. Garcetti cautioned against authoritarian practices by governments that use technology to suppress civil liberty and said to safeguard citizens both India and the US are investing in supply chains and investing in “trusted partners”. “As democracies, we believe that the design and use of technology should be informed by democratic values and respect for human rights. Unfortunately, not everyone shares that vision. There are those who would prefer to use technology as an authoritarian weapon, to intimidate their neighbours and control their own citizens,” said Mr. Garcetti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.