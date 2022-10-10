We can act only against clear instances of hate speech: Supreme Court

The case has been adjourned to October 31. The Supreme Court Court of India building. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Monday said while it may agree with a petitioner's view that hate speeches are sullying the atmosphere across the country and need to be curbed, the court nevertheless needs specific instances of hate speeches and cannot act on vague and general submissions.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit asked petitioner-in-person Harpreet Mansukhani to focus on specific instances of hate speech.

Also Read | Supreme Court condemns hate speech aired on TV

ADVERTISEMENT

It pointed out that the court could not act on a petition giving an overview of the problem. "You may be right, perhaps, in saying that the entire atmosphere is being sullied as a result of hate speeches. Perhaps you have every justifiable ground to say that this needs to be curbed," the Bench addressed the petitioner.

However, the court said it could take cognisance only if the facts of specific instances were spelt out.

Watch | What is ‘hate speech’?

"This is too random a petition saying that there are 58 instances where someone made a hate speech. Rather than giving us a vague idea, you concentrate on immediate instances," the Bench told the petitioner.

The case has been adjourned to October 31.