We can act only against clear instances of hate speech: Supreme Court

‘Vague and general submissions won’t do’

Legal Correspondent NEW DELHI
October 10, 2022 21:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The case has been adjourned to October 31. The Supreme Court Court of India building. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Monday said while it may agree with a petitioner's view that hate speeches are sullying the atmosphere across the country and need to be curbed, the court nevertheless needs specific instances of hate speeches and cannot act on vague and general submissions.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit asked petitioner-in-person Harpreet Mansukhani to focus on specific instances of hate speech.

Also Read | Supreme Court condemns hate speech aired on TV

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It pointed out that the court could not act on a petition giving an overview of the problem. "You may be right, perhaps, in saying that the entire atmosphere is being sullied as a result of hate speeches. Perhaps you have every justifiable ground to say that this needs to be curbed," the Bench addressed the petitioner.

However, the court said it could take cognisance only if the facts of specific instances were spelt out.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Watch | What is ‘hate speech’?

"This is too random a petition saying that there are 58 instances where someone made a hate speech. Rather than giving us a vague idea, you concentrate on immediate instances," the Bench told the petitioner.

The case has been adjourned to October 31.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app