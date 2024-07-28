CRPF will have an expanded role in Manipur: Centre

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Saturday that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is seeing a “further increase” in its role in maintaining law and order in Manipur, which has been wracked by ethnic conflict for over a year.

“We are seeing a further increase in CRPF’s role in Manipur. CRPF has done a good job in stopping violence in the State. They also have a contribution in [securing] the shelter homes that have been set up for the [displaced] people,” Mr. Bhalla said, while addressing the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF.

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the Meitei people since May 3, 2023. At least 221 people have been killed, and more than 60,000 people have been internally displaced so far. Around 36,000 personnel from the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in the State since then.

Agniveers in CAPFs

Mr. Bhalla stated that new challenges are emerging and that, in the future, “experienced and disciplined” Agniveers would be inducted in the CAPFs. Each CAPF has reserved 10% of its vacancies for Agniveers.

“Very few districts remain where Naxalism remains and we believe that with your support, Naxalism is one of the problems that will be wiped out completely from India,” Mr. Bhalla said.

CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh said that a special medical review board has been constituted and due to the efforts, about 14,000 of the 24,000 CRPF personnel who were found to be in the “low medical category,” have been declared “fit to handle weapons again.”

Mental health support

“For the treatment of alcohol dependence syndrome and rehabilitation of those affected by mental health conditions, as many as 14 Snehalaya (counselling centres) have been opened and efforts are on to make the personnel fit,” Mr. Singh said.

The DG added that around 4,800 vacancies have been filled so far. By the end of the year, around 11,000 personnel including Sub-Inspectors will assume charge, bringing down the number of vacancies to nil in all battalions.

He stated that a special drive was conducted to connect with the families of 2,046 CRPF personnel who were killed in action over the last few years. Around 2,000 grievances were identified, of which 1,500 grievances were addressed.

