We are neither right-wing nor left-wing, but nationalists, says RSS

‘Methods of worship may be different, but all have the same DNA,’ says RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale

February 02, 2023 04:59 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale addresses a rally in Nagpur. File photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, said the organisation works in the interest of the nation without any political inclination. 

"We are neither right wing nor left wing. We are nationalist. The Sangh is only going to work in the interest of the nation," Mr. Hosabale said.

Also read: RSS makes fresh minority outreach, senior leaders meet Muslim leadership

He was speaking on the topic Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow organised by the Ekatm Manavdarshan Anusandhan Evam Vikas Pratishthan at the Birla Auditorium her.

‘Same DNA’

He said all the people living in India are Hindus because their forefathers were Hindus. "Their methods of worship may be different, but they all have the same DNA." He said India can lead the world by becoming a Vishwa Guru only with collective efforts of all.

He said the Sangh considers all religions and sects of India as one. "People can do organisation's work while retaining their sect. The Sangh is not rigid. It is flexible," he added.

He also spoke on the Constitution, and said even a good Constitution cannot do anything if those in charge of implementing are bad.

Mr. Hosabale said the RSS played a role in the establishment of democracy in the country which finds mention in the write-ups of foreign journalists. 

Former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje, former BJP state president Mahesh Chandra Sharma, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria were also present in the programme.

