We are keeping a watch on Pilot’s yatra, says Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge

May 12, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The Jan Sangharsh Yatra undertaken by senior leader Sachin Pilot is a “personal” one; the party was “keeping an eye on” it and would discuss it once Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge returns from Karnataka, All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on May 12.

“It his personal yatra, he is taking out the yatra on his own, we are keeping an eye on that and when Kharge ji comes back from Karnataka, all issues would be discussed,” he said.

When asked if there would be any disciplinary action against Mr. Pilot, he said, “I have said in one line (that) we are keeping an eye on it. I will convey my views to the Congress president.”

Mr. Randhawa made these remarks after a review meeting with State unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and co-in-charges Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin, Amrita Dhawan and Virendra Rathore, among others, at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Road office.

Apart from Mr Pilot’s march, organisational issues and preparations for the Assembly polls in Rajasthan later this year were also discussed.

“I met the three secretaries attached to me and the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief here. This was our first meeting together as we were busy with the elections in Karnataka and the Jalandhar bypoll. The strengthening of the organisation and appointments for the frontal organisations in the State were discussed,” Mr. Randhawa told reporters after the meeting.

On Thursday, Mr. Pilot launched the 125-kilometre Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur to highlight the issue of corruption during the previous BJP regime led by Vasundhara Raje and the cases of paper leaks in government recruitment exams. He claimed that he has been writing to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for over a year now but nothing has been forthcoming.

After initially announcing Mr Pilot’s show of defiance as an anti-party activity, the Congress too decided to adopt a wait and watch policy. While a section of the party has been advocating for a strong disciplinary action, the party high command is treading carefully since it doesn’t want to be seen as victimising Mr. Pilot on the issue of corruption.