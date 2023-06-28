We are in principle support of UCC, but cannot be implemented without consensus: AAP

June 28, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on June 28 said that the party is in principle support of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“The party is in principle support of the Uniform Civil Code. Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. But it is connected to all religions, so there should be wider consultation on the issue with all religions and political parties,” AAP MP Sandeep Pathak told the media.

He said that some issues are such that decisions taken on them cannot be reversed. “In such important issues, dealing in an authoritarian way is not correct. So, there is a need for wider consultation and consensus should be built. Such matters cannot be implemented without consensus,” he said.

On an alliance of Opposition parties for the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Pathak said, “What is needed is that all Opposition political parties should come together to form a good government and the BJP government’s work of destroying institutions is undone. But it depends on how the Congress party behaves. If Congress wants to take all parties along, then anything is possible. But if the Congress party’s attitude is of arrogance, then it is difficult. If their attitude is fine, then anything is possible.”

