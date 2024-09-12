We are committed to ensuring affordable, top-quality healthcare for every Indian: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 12, 2024) said his government is committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, and top-quality healthcare for every Indian.

His assertion came after the Union Cabinet approved health coverage to all persons aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana irrespective of their income, benefiting around six crore senior citizens.

The ₹5 lakh free health insurance cover would benefit senior citizens of around 4.5 crore families. Eligible beneficiaries would be issued a new distinct card under the scheme, the government said.

"We are committed to ensuring accessible, affordable, and top-quality healthcare for every Indian. In this context, the Cabinet today has decided to further expand the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to provide health coverage for all citizens above 70 years," Mr. Modi said in a post on X.

This scheme will ensure dignity, care, and security to 6 crore citizens, he added.

Mr. Modi also said the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, which has been approved by the Cabinet, will boost green mobility and help us build a sustainable future.

The Prime Minister said the PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme will boost greater participation in the sector and encourage sustainability.

The Union Cabinet approved two major schemes with a total outlay of ₹14,335 crore to promote the use of electric vehicles, including buses, ambulances, and trucks.

The two schemes are the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme with an outlay of ₹10,900 crore over two years, and the PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme with a budget of ₹3,435 crore.

The Union Cabinet also approved an outlay of ₹12,461 crore to support the development of 31,350 MW hydropower projects to be implemented over the next eight years.

In another post, Mr. Modi said the modifications in the hydroelectric projects scheme approved by the Cabinet will boost infrastructure development in remote areas.

"It will accelerate Hydro Power growth, create jobs, and drive investments in the sector," he said.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi hailed the Cabinet decision regarding Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV, saying it was a big boost to connectivity and rural infrastructure.

"The Cabinet decision regarding Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV will boost development and create many employment opportunities," he said on X.

He also said the Cabinet's decision of approving "Mission Mausam" will strengthen our capacities in climate-related science and services.

"It will benefit agriculture, disaster management apparatus and other such sectors," Mr. Modi said.

