We are aware of China’s maritime ambitions: India

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that it was aware of China’s ambition to emerge as a “maritime power” and indicated that India maintained a “close watch” on all developments that threatened its security.

Issuing a statement on the immediate neighbourhood-related issues, Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. (Ret.) V.K. Singh expressed commitment to stay engaged with the neighbours but maintained that the onus for restarting bilateral dialogue lies with Pakistan.

“India and China have, on several occasions, reiterated that, as large neighbours following independent foreign policies, the relationships pursued by India and China with other countries must not become a source of concern for each other. Both countries have agreed to display mutual respect and sensitivity to each other’s concerns and aspirations,” said Minister of State for External Affairs Gen. (Ret.) V.K. Singh , in response to a question.

The statement is significant in view of China’s recently concluded Free Trade Agreement with the Maldives which has drawn India’s attention.

He said the government kept a “constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security” and maintained that measures were usually taken to address them.

“The government is aware of China’s stated objective of becoming a ‘maritime power’. As part of this strategy, China is developing ports and other infrastructure facilities in the littoral countries in the Indian Ocean region, including in the vicinity of India’s maritime boundary.”

Mr. Singh highlighted the “neighbourhood first” policy as a “continuous and ongoing process” and said India’s ties with its neighbours stood on their own “footing” and were not influenced by third party intervention.

Commenting on ties with Pakistan, he said, the “onus” of starting the Comprehensive Dialogue Process launched during the 2015 visit to Islamabad by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, lies on Pakistan.

“The Foreign Secretaries of the two countries were mandated to finalise the modalities of the dialogue. However, the meeting of the Foreign Secretaries could not take place in the wake of the Pathankot Air Base terrorist attack on January 2, 2016 and subsequent intensification of cross-border terrorism aimed at India and emanating from Pakistan,” he said expressing the government’s commitment to resolving “all issues peacefully and bilaterally”.