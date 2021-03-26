WCD ministry invites proposals for research studies on welfare of women, children

The Ministry in a statement said that the projects will be in the fields of welfare and development of women and children. File Photo.

New Delhi

26 March 2021 19:14 IST

The grant-in-aid will be made available under the Research, Publication and Monitoring Scheme of the Ministry to institutions, universities, voluntary organisations and NGOs.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said it has invited proposals for undertaking research projects the findings of which can be made part of action plans to improve female participation in economic activities.

The Ministry in a statement said that the projects will be in the fields of welfare and development of women and children, including on their food and nutrition aspects.

The indicative list of thrust areas and themes for the projects include female labour force participation: trends, drivers and barriers; and economic development versus economically active women: determinants of low female labour force participation rate (FLFPR), it said.

Wage differentials per capita economic productivities and comparison of males and females in overall economic productivity across different sectors of economies, is also among the areas action-based research can be conducted, the statement said.

The grant-in-aid will be made available under the Research, Publication and Monitoring Scheme of the ministry to institutions, universities, voluntary organisations and NGOs registered under NITI Aayog’s NGO PS Darpan Portal, it said.

Proposals on the above-mentioned research areas may be submitted through the women and child development grant-in-aid portal as well as through email.

Details can be accessed on the ministry’s website, the statement said.