GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Citing The Hindu’s fact-check on Amit Shah’s speech, Congress moves privilege motion

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh writes to Rajya Sabhha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar citing the report, which he says clearly illustrates that the Home Minister ‘misled’ the House

Published - August 02, 2024 09:10 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2024. Photo: Sansad TV via PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha on July 31, 2024. Photo: Sansad TV via PTI

 

Citing The Hindu’s fact-check on Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Parliament on Wayanad landslides, the Congress has moved a privilege motion in Rajya Sabha against Mr. Shah for misleading the House.

Answering a calling attention motion on the subject, Mr. Shah had said that the first advance warning was sent to the State on July 23 and subsequent warnings were issued on July 24, 25 and 26. Nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were sent on July 23 to prepare for the impending tragedy, he had said.

But The Hindu report, published on August 2, pointed out that the weather warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) carried an orange alert for Kerala for July 25 and a yellow “watch” alert for July 23, 24, 26 and 27. A yellow alert doesn’t specifically call for action. It also said that the IMD had issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe on July 29 and a red alert for July 30 was issued after the landslides hit Wayanad.

Related Stories

Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh, also the party’s chief whip in Rajya Sabha, wrote to Chairman of the Upper House Jagdeep Dhankhar citing The Hindu report, which he said, clearly illustrates that the Home Minister “misled” the Rajya Sabha by his “emphatic statements on early warnings issued by the union government which have been proven to be false”. Mr. Ramesh urged that privilege proceedings should be initiated against the Home Minister. 

Related Topics

Kerala / natural disasters / ministers (government) / Parliament proceedings / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.