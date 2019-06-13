Wave group vice-chairman Manpreet Singh Chadha arrested at Delhi airport

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police arrested vice-chairman of the Wave group Manpreet Singh Chadha alias Monty from the Indira Gandhi International airport on Wednesday night in connection with the more than ₹100-crore fraud case while he was allegedly trying to escape to Phuket, Thailand.

Conforming the arrest, Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Suvashish Chaudhary said he would be produced before a magistrate on Thursday.

Mr. Chaudhary added that a look-out circular was issued against Manpreet a few months ago in a cheating case registered against him and other promoters of the Wave group in January 2018.

In the FIR, registered at the EOW against them on a complaint, it was alleged that the Wave group promoters duped buyers to the tune of ₹100 crore and made wrongful gains to the company.

They had promised a hi-tech township project along NH 24 with facilities, including a metro train station nearby and a helipad, but these were never delivered.